Rajasthan CM congratulates new Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated newly appointed Governor Kalraj Mishra. Former Union minister Mishra, who was recently appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been shifted to Rajasthan.

Seventy-eight-year-old Mishra will succeed former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who completed his five-year tenure as the Governor of Rajasthan. "I thank Kalyan Singh ji, our outgoing Governor, heartily. Wish him good health and happiness in the years to come. Congratulations to Kalraj Mishra for being appointed Governor of Rajasthan. My best wishes to him," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also congratulated Mishra. "Heartily congratulations and best wishes to Kalraj Mishra for being appointed as Governor of the sate. I believe that the state will touch the new heights under his guidance," she said in a tweet.

