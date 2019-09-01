De-sealing, regularisation of colonies likely to be on BJP agenda to counter AAP's 'freebies'

With the AAP government announcing 'freebies' in the run up to Assembly polls, the Delhi BJP may push for de-sealing of properties and faster implementation of regularisation of unauthorised colonies to woo voters, according to sources. The issues of sealing and unauthorised colonies came up during a meeting BJP president Amit Shah had with senior leaders of Delhi unit on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, his predecessors, MPs and MLAs from the city. The issue of creating awareness about the central government schemes in Delhi was also discussed, said a leader who participated in the meeting.

The Kejriwal government has recently announced waiver on water and electricity charges which was termed as a poll stunt by the BJP. "De-sealing of large number of properties sealed for violations of Delhi's Master Plan in the past one and half years and pushing for speedy regularisation of unauthorised colonies could be the answers to the freebies recently announced by Kejriwal government," said another Delhi BJP leader who attended the meeting.

Shah emphasised on "coordination" among Delhi leaders to ensure that the party's programmes are run effectively in view of the Assembly elections due early next year. "Union minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari were told to coordinate to popularise central government schemes and highlight failures of the AAP government," he said.

The BJP is seeking to return to power in Delhi after over two decades on the back of its massive victory in Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. In the 2015 Assembly elections, the AAP vanquished the BJP and the Congress by winning 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP scraped through with just three seats.

