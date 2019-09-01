Naveen asks BJD workers to act as agents of change

Ruling Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked partymen to act as agents of transformation to bring cheer among common people as they are central to all programmes. Patnaik, who is also the Chief Minister of Odisha, emphasised that 5T concept (teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit), already adopted by government, is equally important for the party to secure the rights of the people.

"Common people are the focus of all our programmes. In order to give common people their rights, our 5T concept is a significant move," Patnaik said while addressing an extended executive committee meeting of BJD here. "I expect you all to act as agents of transformation and bring cheer and satisfaction in the lives of common people.

"I want people to see integrity in our approach and actions," the chief minister said. Noting that the BJD enjoys the blessings of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, Patnaik said it has been possible because of the good work done by party workers and leaders.

The victory march of BJD in elections was possible because of the sacrifice and hard work of its workers, he said. "BJD has performed well in elections due hard work by party workers. I convey my gratitude to them," the BJD supremo said.

Patnaik advised the party leaders and workers to follow Gandhiji's philosophy and ideology which are very much relevant now. Partymen should work together with various Gandhian institutions for promoting and propagating the philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi, and intensify 'Jeebana Bindu', a blood donation campaign of the party which has taken the shape of an important social revolution.

The BJD president also sought active participation of leaders and workers in the membership drive of the party which is slated to begin from Monday and continue till October 31. He also asked party leaders and workers to intensify the drive at the grassroots level and reach out to every house.

Patnaik said that he will review the progress of the membership drive once in every 15 days. The BJD is planning to double its members from 47 lakh during the membership drive.

The drive will be intensified at the district and block levels by involving local leaders, a senior party leader said. "We are optimistic about the party doubling the number of members. Arrangements have also been made for inducting members online," Lok Sabha MP Bhatruhari Mahtab said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)