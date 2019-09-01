Nadda accuses TMC of 'murdering' democracy in West Bengal

BJP working president J P Nadda on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of "murdering" the democracy in West Bengal after his party MP Arjun Singh sustained injuries allegedly in a police action. In a tweet, Nadda claimed that Arjun Singh and his MLA son Pawan Singh were attacked as the TMC wanted to capture the BJP office in North 24 Parganas district.

"Attempt to capture BJP office in North 24 Parganas district and violence on BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh is highly condemnable. By resorting to such ill means, TMC has been murdering the democracy time and again in West Bengal," Nadda wrote in his tweet. Arjun Singh suffered head injuries on Sunday when police allegedly indulged in baton charge at Kankinara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to lift a road blockade by a group of people.

He claimed that Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma struck him, causing a gash on his head. The BJP MP, wearing a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage on head, said Verma led a police contingent which attacked a "peaceful" protest by the BJP over the capture of its party office at Shyamnagar.

