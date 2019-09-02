Dattatreya to take oath as Himachal Pradesh Governor on Sept 5 Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI): Former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, appointed as Himachal Pradesh Governor, will take oath on September 5 at the state capital Shimla. "With the blessings of Lord Ganesh, I will be reaching Shimla on September 4 and will be sworn in as Governor on September 5. I pray to God for the welfare of the people of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh," he said after offering prayers at a local Ganesh pandal here.

Former Union minister Arif Mohammed Khan and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya were appointed as Governors of Kerala and Himachal Pradesh respectively, according to an official statement issued on Sunday. Senior BJP leaders Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Tamilisai Soundararajan were appointed as Governors of Maharashtra and Telangana respectively while former union minister Kalraj Mishra was appointed as the Rajasthan Governor..

