Former Guatemala presidential candidate Torres arrested over campaign financing

Former Guatemalan presidential candidate Sandra Torres has been arrested on suspicion of violating campaign finance rules and for an unlawful association, the attorney general's office said on Monday. "She is charged with the crimes of failing to register election financing, and unlawful association," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Torres, a former first lady of Guatemala, finished runner-up in last month's presidential election.

