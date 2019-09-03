International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Spain's Socialists make proposals for govt deal but see new election likely

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 03-09-2019 14:01 IST
Spain's Socialists make proposals for govt deal but see new election likely

Image Credit: Flickr

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists see repeat elections as the most likely scenario but will publish on Tuesday over 300 policy proposals as a last-ditch effort to try and get a government deal, a senior party source told Reuters.

The proposals, that include labour, pension and real estate reforms that could please the far-left Unidas Podemos, aim at trying to get them to support a Socialist government, the source said.

But the source also said that they saw the chance of a repeat election, following an inconclusive one in April, at 70%.

Also Read: Spain's Socialists would extended lead in snap election, poll shows

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019