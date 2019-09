Spain's Socialists make proposals for govt deal but see new election likely

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists see repeat elections as the most likely scenario but will publish on Tuesday over 300 policy proposals as a last-ditch effort to try and get a government deal, a senior party source told Reuters.

The proposals, that include labour, pension and real estate reforms that could please the far-left Unidas Podemos, aim at trying to get them to support a Socialist government, the source said.

But the source also said that they saw the chance of a repeat election, following an inconclusive one in April, at 70%.

Also Read: Spain's Socialists would extended lead in snap election, poll shows

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)