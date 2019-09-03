INLD MLAs sumbit resignation to Haryana speaker

The four Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs, whose disqualification was sought by senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala under the anti-defection law, submitted their resignations to Haryana assembly Speaker Kanwal Pal here on Tuesday, officials said. The legislators included Dabwali MLA Naina Chautala, who is the mother of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala.

The other legislators who submitted their resignation are Anoop Dhanak (Uklana), Rajdeep Phogat (Dadri) and Prithi Singh (Narwana). They were called to submit their reply on the complaint lodged by INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

All the four MLAs had joined the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was floated by former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala last year. Abhay Chautala had written to the speaker for the disqualification of the MLAs for anti-party activities.

The INLD, a party founded by former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, had split in 2018 following a feud in the Chautala family. Former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, grandson of former CM Om Prakash Chautala and son of Ajay Chautala, had launched the JJP.

Abhay is the younger son of the INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala and brother of Ajay Chautala. Seen as a major challenger to the ruling BJP until a year ago, the INLD is going through rough times ever since the split.

Most of the INLD legislators have switched over to the saffron party. The INLD had received a drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha polls, losing on all 10 seats in Haryana.

The sitting INLD MLAs who have joined the BJP are Ranbir Gangwa, Parminder Dhull, Zakir Hussain, Ravinder Baliala, Ram Chander Kamboj and Naseem Ahmed. Four other legislators, including Abhay's sister-in-law Naina Chautala, have sided with the JJP.

