John Mann, a lawmaker from Britain's opposition Labour Party, has been appointed the interim chair of parliament's Treasury Committee, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The previous chair, Nicky Morgan, was appointed a minister for digital, culture, media and sport in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new government. Mann will serve until a new chair has been elected, the committee said.

