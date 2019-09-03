AAP's Gopal Rai invites BJP leaders to participate in 'Jan Samvad Yatra'

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday invited Delhi BJP leaders to participate in party's 'Jan Samvad Yatra' and share their views on subsidised electricity and free water supply for the people in the national capital. The 'Jan Samvad' campaign has been launched by the Aam Aadmi Party to hold direct dialogue with the public about its work.

Sharing the format of these interactions, Rai said, "Usually in political campaigns, leaders speak and and people listen. But the 'Jan Samvad Yatra' is an open platform where the issues in people's minds will be discussed along with various development works done by the AAP-led Delhi government." He said the three BJP leaders who aspire to become the chief minister of Delhi should participate in the campaign and share their point of view on the matter.

"I invite Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta and Vijay Goel to attend the Jan Samvad and tell us what they think about subsidised electricity and free water supply," the senior AAP leader said. Apart from the 'Jan Samvad Yatra', Rai said the party is also launching a campaign "I Love Kejriwal" for those who wish to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister of Delhi again.

"After the 'Jan Samvad', we are distributing pamphlets detailing the works and rationale to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister again. We are appointing booth level in-charges in every constituency in Delhi. It will be his or her responsibility to ensure that 'I Love Kejriwal' campaign and the pamphlets reach every galli and mohalla," he said. Rai also announced a missed call number 9871010101, through which people can participate in "I Love Kejriwal" campaign.

The 'Jan Samvad Yatra' was held in Sultanpur and Mangalpuri on Tuesday.

