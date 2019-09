UK PM Johnson says he will meet Ireland's Varadkar on Monday in Dublin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday as part of efforts to reach a deal to leave the European Union.

Addressing a rowdy session of parliament when some lawmakers jeered as he spoke, Johnson said he was making progress in talks with the EU to change an agreement negotiated by his predecessor Theresa May.

Arguing there were other ways to avoid any return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, Johnson told lawmakers: "We will also be discussing this with the EU shortly, and I will be discussing it with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when I see him in Dublin on Monday."

