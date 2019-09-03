Delhi govt employees asked to participate in campaign against dengue

The Delhi government directed its employees on Tuesday to be part of a special campaign against dengue by checking their houses and surroundings every Sunday. According to an official order issued by the General Administration Department, officials were asked to check their respective office premises at 11 am every Friday till November 15.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the '10 hafte-10 baje-10 minute' (10 weeks-10 o'clock-10 minute) campaign by inspecting his home for stagnant water to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party leaders like Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Atishi also inspected their houses.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said his colleagues of the Delhi government would also participate in the campaign by inspecting their homes every Sunday. PTI BUN HMB

