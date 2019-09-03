International Development News
Asked about rebel Brexit bill, UK PM Johnson says he will obey the law

Reuters London
Updated: 03-09-2019 21:23 IST
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would obey the law, when asked by a lawmaker if his government would abide by legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit.

Lawmakers are planning to seize control of parliamentary time on Wednesday to pass a law forcing Johnson to seek a delay to Brexit, but at the weekend one of his senior ministers said that the government would only "look at" such legislation.

Asked by an opposition Labour lawmaker whether the government would abide by the rule of law if a bill passes which makes it illegal to leave without a deal, Johnson told parliament: "We will of course uphold the constitution and obey the law."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
