British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not want to call an early election, again telling lawmakers in parliament that to avoid such an outcome they should vote against a move aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit.

"I don't want an election, we don't want an election ... we want to get the deal done and the best way ... to get a deal is to support the government in the lobbies tonight," he told a rowdy session of parliament.

