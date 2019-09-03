International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 03-09-2019 22:45 IST
Congress announces names of 5 candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday announced a list of five candidates for ensuing bypolls to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the names of five candidates for Uttar Pradesh and one candidate for Chhattisgarh's Dantewada assembly seat bypoll, the party said.

The Congress has fielded Devti Karma as its candidate from Dantewada-(ST) constituency. In Uttar Pradesh, the party fielded Nauman Masood from Gangoh, Dilpreet Singh from Lucknow Cantt, Ranjana Pandey from Manikpur, Neeraj Tripathi from Pratapgarh and Tanuj Punia from Zaidpur.

Tanuj Punia, the son of senior party leader P L Punia, had earlier contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Barabanki parliamentary seat, losing to BJP candidate Upendra Rawat.

COUNTRY : India
