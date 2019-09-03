International Development News
Reuters London
Updated: 03-09-2019 23:57 IST
Vote on UK Brexit delay marks last chance to stop disorderly exit -opposition leader

The parliamentary vote to force an extension to Brexit represents the last chance to prevent a disorderly exit, the leader of the opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday, ahead of a crucial vote.

"It is our last chance to seize this opportunity," Jeremy Corbyn said at the beginning of a debate. "If we do not act today we may not get another chance. Whether people voted leave or remain, they did not vote to shut down democracy."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
