Vote on UK Brexit delay marks last chance to stop disorderly exit -opposition leader

The parliamentary vote to force an extension to Brexit represents the last chance to prevent a disorderly exit, the leader of the opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday, ahead of a crucial vote.

"It is our last chance to seize this opportunity," Jeremy Corbyn said at the beginning of a debate. "If we do not act today we may not get another chance. Whether people voted leave or remain, they did not vote to shut down democracy."

