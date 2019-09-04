International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

We don't trust PM Johnson on Oct. 15 election date- UK opposition Brexit spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 04-09-2019 11:56 IST
We don't trust PM Johnson on Oct. 15 election date- UK opposition Brexit spokesman

Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's main opposition Labour Party does not trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal to hold an election on Oct. 15, before the country is due to leave the European Union, its Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

Labour wants a no-deal Brexit to be taken off the table before it backs a snap poll.

"When he (Johnson) says the 15th of October, I can tell you across all the opposition parties and some Tory MPs, they do not trust him," Starmer told BBC Radio.

Also Read: UK opposition Labour Party tells PM Johnson: 'Bring it on'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019