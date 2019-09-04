Shivkumar's arrest: Protesting Youth Cong workers detained

Several Youth Congress workers were detained on Wednesday here after a scuffle with police personnel during a protest against the arrest of party's Karnataka leader D K Shivakumar on charges of money laundering. The protesters shouted slogan against the government and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah outside NSUI office in central Delhi.

While police barricaded the road leading to Parliament, a number of protesters tried to break through and jostled with police personnel. Scores of protesters were detained, forced into two buses and taken to police station.

The ED on Tuesday arrested Congress's troubleshooter from Karnataka D K Shivakumar here in connection with a money laundering case following repeated questioning over the past few days, officials said. The former cabinet minister and sitting MLA from Kanakapura seat appeared before the central probe agency for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday at its headquarters in Khan Market here.

After a long session of grilling, Shivakumar was placed under arrest as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. The agency wants the Congress leader to be put through custodial interrogation and hence he was arrested, they said.

Soon after his arrest, tweets put out from his handle termed the cases against him as politically motivated as they took a dig at "BJP friends" for being "successful in their mission of arresting" him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)