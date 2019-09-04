International Development News
Russia, India back legitimate trade ties with Iran - RIA cites joint statement

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 04-09-2019 14:49 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russia and India said on Wednesday they planned to continue legitimate economic and trade cooperation with Iran, the RIA news agency reported, citing a joint statement issued after talks between the two country's leaders.

The statement was released after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks at an economic forum in Vladivostok in Russia's the Far East.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
