Hong Kong leader says will withdraw extradition bill: lawmaker

PTI Hong Kong
Updated: 04-09-2019 15:33 IST
Hong Kong, Sep 4 (AFP) Hong Kong's embattled pro-Beijing leader will permanently shelve a loathed extradition bill, a lawmaker told AFP Wednesday, in what would be major concession to pro-democracy protesters after three months of crippling demonstrations.

"It is confirmed that the bill will be withdrawn," lawmaker Felix Chung told AFP after chief executive Carrie Lam met with him and other pro-establishment figures on Wednesday afternoon. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

