MP minister's effigy burnt over remarks against Digvijaya

Supporters of Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday burnt an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Umang Singhar over his remarks against the veteran Congress leader, and demanded his expulsion from the party. Singhar on Tuesday accused Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, of "blackmailing" the Congress-led state government.

Earlier, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, Singhar claimed that Singh was trying to "destabilise" the Kamal Nath government. However, Singhar on Wednesday softened his stand after meeting Chief Minister Kamal Nath and talking to the Congress general secretary in-charge of the state, Deepak Babaria.

"The party is strong. I have put forward my views before the party, held a meeting with the CM and also spoken to Babariaji last night. I have nothing more to say," Singhar, who is the nephew of senior Congress leader late Jamuna Devi, told reporters here. Incidentally, Jamuna Devi and Singh also had open differences over many issues.

Asked if he still stood by his allegations against Singh, Singhar parried the question. Shortly after Singhar spoke to reporters, nearly a dozen protesters burnt the minister's effigy outside his residence and shouting slogans in support of Singh.

"Singhar should be expelled from the party as he openly spoke against the government and the party," said one of the protesters. MP Congress Committee's (MPCC) media cell chairperson Shobha Oza was also present when the party workers were staging protests.

"I didn't see who the protesters were. All the issues have now been settled," she told reporters. On Tuesday, Singhar alleged that Singh was openly blackmailing the government through select MLAs and ministers.

"He (Singh) wants everything. He kept himself away from the state politics for ten years and came back to reap benefits when the party formed the government here," he said. He also blamed Singh for the Congress' failure to form government in Goa after the 2017 Assembly polls there, despite it then emerging as the single largest party.

"(YSR Congress leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Jagan Mohan Reddy also parted ways with the Congress because of him," alleged Singhar, the MLA from Gandhwani seat. PTI ADU MAS GK GK.

