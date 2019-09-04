Defence minister likely to visit Jammu on Sep 22

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Jammu on September 22 to address a function being organised by the BJP here as part of an outreach programme over abrogation of several provisions of Article 370, a party spokesman said on Wednesday. The BJP, which held a meeting to discuss the strategy for 'Jan Jagran' and 'Jan Sampark', said the main programme in this connection will be held in Jammu on September 22.

In the meeting, BJP leaders also decided to hold programmes in Kathua on September 14, Udhampur on September 15, Doda on September 25, Rajouri on September 26, Leh on September 29, Kargil and Srinagar on September 30, the party spokesman said. The programme is part of a nationwide campaign chalked out by the party leadership to educate the masses about Article 370, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)