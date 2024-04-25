Candidate of NC's Srinagar promises to amplify people's concerns in Parliament
He also criticised abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution calling it unacceptable.
National Conference (NC) candidate from the Srinagar parliamentary constituency Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Thursday said he would raise the voices in the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament if he is elected. He also criticised abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution calling it ''unacceptable''.
''In 2019, without asking us, a unilateral decision was forced upon us. August 5 is a black day for us. They took democracy away from us and with that our identity,'' he said.
Mehdi, an influential Shia leader, has been a strong critic of the Centre's decisions.
