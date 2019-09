Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has told President Sergio Mattarella that he is in position to form a new government, which will be sworn in on Thursday, a presidential official said on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony, involving the whole cabinet, will take place at the presidential palace at 10.00 a.m. (0800 GMT).

