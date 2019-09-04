Judge confined, tortured in MP, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday claimed that a sessions court judge was confined and tortured inside his own residence in Umariya district here. He said Umaria sessions court judge Surendra Sharma was confined inside his own residence and tortured.

"Who confined and tortured sessions judge of Umaria in Madhya Pradesh, Surendra Sharma? Even 'judges' who are the keepers of the judiciary, one of the three pillars of democracy, are no longer safe!" he wrote on Twitter. However, the BJP leader did not tell as to when the incident took place.

Vijayvargiya alleged that anarchy prevailed under Chief Minister Kamal Nath's rule in the state. "Kamal Nath ji, who is responsible for this anarchy under your rule?" he asked. (ANI)

