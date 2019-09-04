KC(M) Joseph faction leader jumps into bypoll fray in Kerala

The factional feud in the Kerala Congress (M) turned murkier on Wednesday witha leader of the P J Joseph faction filing nomination paper as a candidate for the coming bypoll to Pala assembly constituency. Joseph Kandathil filed the nomination, days after the Congress-led UDF announced the candidature of Jose Tom Pulikkunnel, a leader of the Jose K Mani faction in the Kerala Congress (M), for the September 23 by-election.

Kandathil, who is state secretary of farmers wing of P J Joseph faction, filed his papers virtually at the last minute before the deadline for the nomination ended. He was accompanied by local leaders and personal staff members of P J Joseph.

The by-poll has been necessitated following the demise of Kerala Congress (M) founder leader and former finance minister K M Mani on April 9. After the demise the veteran leader, the KC(M), a key partner in the UDF,has been divided over the leadership issue.

While one faction is headed by Jose K Mani, son of K M Mani, other group is led by former minister P J Joseph. Talking to reporters after filing his papers, Kandathil said he was not a rebel candidate and he filed the nomination in a "particular situation" which he cannot reveal at this point of time.

The Jose K Mani faction alleged the move by Kandathil was with the blessings of P J Joseph and complained to the UDF leadership. However, the Joseph faction rejected the charges, saying the veteran leader did not have any role in it.

The Joseph faction has given a letter to the Election Commission requesting it not to allot Pulikkunnel the "two leaves" symbol. The candidature of Pulikkunnel was announced on Sunday by Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mani C Kappan is the candidate of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the bypoll. Kappan, also a film producer and actor, is trying his electoral luck for the fourth consecutive time now from Pala, which had been represented by Mani for over five decades.

BJP Kottayam district president N Hari is the NDA candidate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)