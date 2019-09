Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named a new government on Wednesday in which Adama Coulibaly will assume the role of finance minister, the government said in a statement.

Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani was appointed to the other key position of agriculture minister.

Also Read: Syrian rebels withdraw from area in NW after government advance-Observatory

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)