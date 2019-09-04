West Bengal: Chief Minister Banerjee holds a closed-door meeting with former top-cop Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of tampering with the evidence in multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, on Wednesday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to sources, the duo had a closed-door meeting in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Kumar had earlier headed the West Bengal Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the scam. He had recently moved the High Court seeking quashing of a CBI notice, asking him to appear before it to assist in its probe into the scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier told the court that there was a prima facie evidence against Kumar of "trying to destroy or tamper with evidence and shield high and mighty" in the case. The CBI had also claimed that Kumar's custodial interrogation was required to probe the larger conspiracy to unravel the nexus between directors of Saradha Group and politicians.

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team was detained by the Kolkata Police personnel when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by Chief Minister Banerjee's visit to the officer's home. The CBI officers were taken to a police station and were later released. (ANI)

