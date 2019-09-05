The Congress in Goa is facing a rift with a senior MLA on Wednesday accusing state unit president Girish Chodankar of giving a "weak leadership" to the party in the BJP-ruled state. Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, addressing media persons in South Goa, said Chodankar was taking the party in "wrong" direction.

The MLA said Chodankar was facing some serious "allegations" for which he has not given any explanation. "I have my doubt about the party leadership (in Goa).

It is taking the party in wrong direction. "There are serious allegations against the current Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President (Chodankar) and he has failed to give appropriate answers to them, Lourenco said.

The MLA, without going into details of allegations against the GPCC chief, said he has preferred to keep away from tainted leaders'. The MLA from Curtorim said the party currently has a weak leadership" in Goa.

When contacted, Chodankar said he is yet to go through the statements made by Lourenco. "I have not seen what he has said but it is not new for Lourenco to attack GPCC presidents, he said.

"In the past too, he has attacked all GPCC Presidents. I will focus on my work of exposing the state government and nobody can stop me from doing that, he added.

