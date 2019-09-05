Let Nath speak to Singhar, Digvijay: Scindia on MP Cong feud

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday backed Madhya Pradesh Minister Umang Singhar, who has launched a tirade against party veteran Digvijay Singh, saying Chief Minister Kamal Nath should grant an audience to him and sort out differences between them. Scindia expressed displeasure over the current happenings in the state Congress unit and said making a "new Madhya Pradesh" should the goal of everyone.

"No one should interfere in (state) governments functioning, Scindia told reporters here. The former Guna MP did not name anyone, but he was apparently referring to Digvijay Singh, whom Singhar has accused of meddling in affairs of the Congress-led government and running the Kamal Nath regime from behind the curtain.

"Chief Minister should hear out Singhar. The government should run on its own and there should be no (external) interference in its functioning, he said. Singhar on Tuesday had called Digvijay Singh a blackmailer.

Hours after the forest ministers critical comments against his father, Digvijays son and state minister Jaivardhan Singh had on Tuesday night said Nath was the sole power centre in Madhya Pradesh. "Everybody knows that my father, in his over 40-year- long political career, has never indulged in illegal business, Jaivardhan Singh had told reporters.

Scindia further said, "Chief Minister should hear both the parties (Singhar and Digvijay Singh) to find a way out. "The Congress government has come to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years following hard work put in by the party and its workers.

"Just in a few months things have come to such a pass. Congress workers and leaders toiled hard for a making a new MP and this should be the endeavour of everybody, the former Union minister said. Singhar is considered to be a member of the Scindia camp which goes not get along with Digvijay Singh's group in the faction-ridden MP Congress, party sources said.

