UK's PM Johnson: Opposition leader Corbyn first ever to turn down an election

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 02:23 IST
UK's PM Johnson: Opposition leader Corbyn first ever to turn down an election

Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday taunted the leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, after Corbyn refused to vote in favour of holding a national election.

"This is the first time in history that the opposition has voted to show confidence in Her Majesty's government," Johnson said in a short speech after he failed in his bid to call an election, in large part because Corbyn ordered his party to abstain on the vote.

"I can only speculate as to the reasons behind his hesitation, the obvious conclusion is I'm afraid that he does not think he will win."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
