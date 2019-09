The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the teaching community on the occasion of Teachers' Day. Prime Minister has also paid tributes to former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.

"शिक्षक दिवस के अवसर पर सभी शिक्षकों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Teachers Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher, and mentor, on his Jayanti", the Prime Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)