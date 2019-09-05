Arif Mohammad Khan to assume charge as Kerala Guv on Friday

Kerala Governor-designate Arif Mohammad Khan will take charge of his office on Friday morning at the Raj Bhavan here. The former Union Minister arrived here in the morning and was received by state minister K T Jaleel.

Other state ministers also visited the Governor-designate and exchanged pleasantries. After inspecting a guard of honour, Khan left for Raj Bhavan, his official residence for the next five years and met the staff.

"Swearing-in Ceremony of Honble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan will be held at Raj Bhavan auditorium at 11:00 am on September 6," a Raj Bhavan release said. Khan, who was appointed as the 22nd Governor of the state on September 1, will be administered the oath by Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Khan, 68, will be replacing Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam, who left for Chennai yesterday after being the Governor for five years since 2014.PTI RRT BN BN.

