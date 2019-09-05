International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Argentina opposition candidate says to honour debts but not at citizens' expense

Reuters Buenos Aires
Updated: 05-09-2019 23:03 IST
Argentina opposition candidate says to honour debts but not at citizens' expense

Image Credit: Flickr

Argentina's center-left presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday his administration would honor the country's debts if it got into government, but not at the expense of the people.

"We'll do what we have always done, which is to fulfill and honor our debts, but we will not do it at the expense of our people," Fernandez said in a speech at the Spanish parliament in Madrid.

Also Read: Jaitley was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration: Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Argentina
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019