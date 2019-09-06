UK Labour leader to discuss election and Brexit tactics with allies

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will hold a conference call with other opposition parties on Friday to discuss plans to prevent a no-deal Brexit and how they will vote on Monday on the government's bid for an election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask parliament on Monday to approve a snap election, probably in mid October.

But opposition parties are worried an election in mid-October might still allow Johnson to lead the United Kingdom out of the EU without a deal.

