Masked man tasers Russian election chief ahead of regional vote

A masked man broke into the home of Ella Pamfilova, the head of Russia's Central Election Commission in the early hours of Friday morning, and repeatedly tasered her a day before regional elections, Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"The masked intruder broke in through a window and got onto the house's terrace and repeatedly tasered the home owner (Pamfilova) and then fled," the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)