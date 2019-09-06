Delhi L-G directs DDA, police to join AAP govt's campaign against dengue

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed the DDA and police to issue directions to their respective departments to join the ongoing campaign launched by the AAP government to fight dengue in the city, according to a statement issued on Friday. He wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conveying him that he has requested both departments to "ensure maximum participation" in the programme, it said.

The L-G's letter came a day after Kejriwal requested him to support the 'Dus Hafte, Dus Baje, Dus Minute' mega campaign. Baijal also agreed to inspect his home and office as part of the campaign. He issued directions to the DDA and the Delhi Police on the chief minister's request, the statement added.

On September 1, Kejriwal had launched the campaign against dengue by inspecting his house for stagnant water to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. In a video message, he had appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday -- from September 1 till November 15 -- to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings.

In the statement issued on Friday, Kejriwal thanked Baijal. "With the support of the L-G, two of Delhi's biggest governmental agencies, the DDA and the Delhi Police have also joined this campaign. I am very happy that all of Delhi is uniting for this important cause," he said.

The Delhi Police has over 80,000 personnel as of June 2019, and the DDA has more than 11,000 employees. Together both departments run several large offices across the city. "With these two agencies joining the chief minister's initiative, it will be a shot in the arm for the fight to defeat dengue," the Delhi government said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev inspected their offices at the Delhi Secretariat. The inspection was done as per the directions issued by the chief minister to all government departments to participate in the campaign against dengue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)