Zimbabwe declared Robert Mugabe a national hero on Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, and the country would be in national mourning until the former leader was buried.

Mugabe, who ruled the southern African nation for nearly four decades, died in a Singapore hospital on Friday aged 95.

Also Read: Holt plays hero as Red Sox top Royals in suspended game

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)