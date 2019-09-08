Govt mum after 'ruining economy': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the Modi government is mum after "ruining the economy" and alleged that it is trying to hide the grim situation in the country. Her attack came as the Modi government completed 100 days in office in its second term.

"The government is mum after ruining the economy. The companies are in danger, while trade is in doldrums," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Through drama, deceit, lies, and propaganda, they are trying to hide the country's grim situation," she said, using the hashtag '100DaysNoVikas' (100 days, no development).

