TN leaders condole Ram Jethmalani's demise (EDS: CHANGING SLUG) Chennai, Sep 8(PTI): Political parties condoled the demise of noted jurist Ram Jethmalani who passed away in New Delhi on Sunday. Expressing grief, the ruling AIADMK said Jethmalani who had been a lawyer, a Parliamentarian and an eminent personality in society was not only known for his service but also for his uniqueness.

"The country will remember him for many years to come," AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, co-coordinator and chief minister K Palaniswami said in a joint statement here. "We offer our deep condolences to his family, friends and relatives," they said.

DMK president M K Stalin said Jethmalani had a close friendship with the former's father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. "Whenever he comes to Chennai he never goes back to New Delhi without meeting 'kalaignar' (M Karunanidhi)", Stalin recalled.

Ram Jethmalani has served both houses of parliament and was also a Law Minister in the cabinet of late Prime Minister A B Vajpayee. "Born in the month of September (14), it was in September 2017 he announced retirement from his profession and also passed away in September. His demise is a huge loss not only to his family but also to the country.I extend my deep condolences to his family," he said.

MDMK chief Vaiko said he was pained to hear the news about the demise of Ram Jethmalani and said there would be no other lawyer equal to him. Hailing Jethmalani who was also known as a 'prolific writer', Vaiko offered his deep condolence to his family members, relatives and advocates.

PMK leader S Ramadoss, in his condolence message, said Jethmalani was known for taking up cases of poor and downtrodden without collecting any fees. Jethmalani has taken up many cases in various courts on the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. "I extend my deep condolence to his family, friends and to the advocates community", Ramadoss said in a statement.

AMMK leader and sitting MLA TTV Dhinakaran said he was grieved to hear the news about the demise of Ram Jethmalani. "Ram Jethmalani is known for his uniqueness in law and in Parliament. I extend my deep condolences to his family and friends," Dhinakaran said.

Ram Jethmalani, who was not keeping well, passed away on Sunday at the age of 95..

