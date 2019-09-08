Arun Jaitley's ashes immersed in Ganga at Varanasi

The ashes of former Union minister Arun Jaitley were on Sunday immersed in the Ganga river by his son at the Manikarnika ghat here. The BJP stalwart died on August 24 at the AIIMS in New Delhi. He was 66.

Local BJP leaders and workers paid tributes to Jaitley at the party's office at Neechibagh. The ashes were immersed in the river by Arun Jaitley's son Rohan in the presence of family members, party leaders and workers, and amid chants of vedic hymns.

A guard of honour was also given.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)