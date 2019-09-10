International Development News
Development News Edition
Trump says looking into extending protected status for Bahamas immigrants after storm

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-09-2019 00:28 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration is talking to a lot of people about possibly extending temporary protected status, granted to people who cannot safely return to their countries, to immigrants from the hurricane-hit Bahamas.

But Trump, talking to reporters at the White House, said the United States must be careful and make sure immigrants from Bahamas are properly documented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
