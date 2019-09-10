Trump says looking into extending protected status for Bahamas immigrants after storm

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration is talking to a lot of people about possibly extending temporary protected status, granted to people who cannot safely return to their countries, to immigrants from the hurricane-hit Bahamas.

But Trump, talking to reporters at the White House, said the United States must be careful and make sure immigrants from Bahamas are properly documented.

