Trump says he could meet with Iranian President Rouhani

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-09-2019 00:33 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that he had no problem with such an encounter.

Trump made the remarks to reporters at the White House.

Rouhani has said Iran would not talk to the United States until Washington lifted all of the sanctions it has reimposed on Tehran after it withdrew last year from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

COUNTRY : United States
