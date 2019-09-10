International Development News
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi over seat-sharing arrangement

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 10-09-2019 14:18 IST
NCP leader Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday and is learnt to have discussed the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have already decided to contest the polls together under coalition.

Sources said Pawar is learnt to have given a final shape to the broad seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, slated to held in October, but detailed discussions will continue for the next few days before a final tie-up plan is laid out. Over the past few weeks, state leaders of the two parties have met several times to discuss the matter.

