PM Modi and PM of St. Vincent and Grenadines agree to enhance cooperation

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines Dr. Hon'ble Ralph Everard Gonsalves met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today. Prime Minister Gonsalves, on the first-ever visit of Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines to India, is also participating in high-level United Nations Convention on Combating Desertification (UNCCD) Symposium in New Delhi yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted the enormous goodwill for India in St. Vincent and Grenadines and also in the Carribean and Latin American region. He expressed appreciation for India's developmental cooperation with the region and for India's prompt assistance subsequent to natural calamities.

Prime Minister Modi noted the close cooperation between the two countries including in the international fora and congratulated St. Vincent and Grenadines for the historical achievement of becoming "the smallest country ever" to be elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The Leaders agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries including in the areas of skill development, training, education, finance, culture, and disaster management.

