Pakistan asks UNHRC not to remain indifferent to situation in Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday said the UNHRC must not remain "indifferent" to the situation in Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, saying it is the repository of the world's conscience on human rights. Addressing the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council here, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the top UN rights body should not be embarrassed on the world stage by its inaction over the issue.

He said the UNHRC must not remain indifferent to the situation in Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. "Today, I have knocked on the doors of the Human Rights Council, the repository of the world's conscience on human rights, to seek justice and respect for the people of Kashmir," he said.

"We must not allow this august body to be embarrassed on the world stage. As a founding member of this Council, Pakistan feels morally and ethically bound to prevent this from occurring," he said, adding that in order to do so the body should not remain indifferent to the situation that was unfolding. "We must act decisively and with conviction," he said.

His statement came a day after UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed "deep concern" over the impact of restrictions in Kashmir, and asked India to ease the current lockdowns to ensure people's access to basic services. India last month abrogated the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

India's move evoked strong reactions from Pakistan with it is Prime Minister Imran Khan making provocative anti-India rhetoric, which India dubbed as "irresponsible statements".

