Spain's Socialists, Podemos make no progress in govt talks as deadline nears

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 10-09-2019 19:03 IST
Spain's Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos made no progress on Tuesday in negotiations aimed at striking a government deal, lawmakers on both sides said, with Podemos adding that Spain was headed towards elections if the Socialists kept rejecting a coalition.

If parliament does not vote in Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez as prime minister by Sept.23, there will be new general elections on Nov.10.

COUNTRY : Spain
