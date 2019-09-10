International Development News
Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank's Jordan Valley if re-elected

PTI Jerusalem
Updated: 10-09-2019 21:51 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls. "There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

"If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so ... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea."

COUNTRY : Israel
