Canada's PM to kick off formal campaign for Oct. 21 election on Wednesday - sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will formally launch the campaign for the Oct. 21 national election on Wednesday, sources from his party said, setting up what polls now indicate will be a tight race for re-election.

Trudeau is expected to visit the Ottawa residence of Governor General Julie Payette, the acting head of state, to formally launch the race on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET, sources said.

Also Read: Govt constitutes GoM to look into issues related to Jammu and Kashmir: sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)