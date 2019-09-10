International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Canada's PM to kick off formal campaign for Oct. 21 election on Wednesday - sources

Reuters Ottawa
Updated: 10-09-2019 23:20 IST
Canada's PM to kick off formal campaign for Oct. 21 election on Wednesday - sources

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will formally launch the campaign for the Oct. 21 national election on Wednesday, sources from his party said, setting up what polls now indicate will be a tight race for re-election.

Trudeau is expected to visit the Ottawa residence of Governor General Julie Payette, the acting head of state, to formally launch the race on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET, sources said.

Also Read: Govt constitutes GoM to look into issues related to Jammu and Kashmir: sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Justin Trudeau Canadian Ottawa
COUNTRY : Canada
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019