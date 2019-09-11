International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Germany's Merkel urges China to uphold human rights in Hong Kong

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 11-09-2019 13:08 IST
Germany's Merkel urges China to uphold human rights in Hong Kong

Image Credit: Flickr

China's economic rise brings increased responsibility for Beijing on the world stage, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers on Wednesday, adding that she had told Chinese leaders last week that upholding human rights was indispensable.

"It's the right thing to do for Germany to pursue ties with China in all areas, economically but also in the various dialogue formats we have about the rule of law and about human rights," Merkel said.

"During my visit, I again pointed out that upholding human rights is indispensable for us. This applies in general, and it also applies to the situation in Hong Kong, where we continue to view the principle of 'one country, two systems' as the right one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019